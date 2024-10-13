Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

After a loss Friday night to Brunswick, the Statesboro Blue Devil currently stand 2-4 and 1-3 in region play.

Head coach Matt Dobson has been encouraged by the effort the Blue Devils have shown recently and has been particularly impressed by the play of senior Josh Brockett.

“Josh is a good leader who does what he is supposed to do on and off the field,” Dobson said. “From a football perspective he has really been really effective in our passing game. He is one of our top receivers and does a lot with the ball after the catch.

He runs the ball hard when he gets the chance and is our go-to player out of the backfield in passing situations.”

“I feel like I will do whatever is asked from me on the field,” Brockett said. “I enjoy running the ball, but if they need to me to catch the ball and then run, I can do that as well. I feel like as a senior I have to be a leader on the team as well.

“I think we are really starting to play well on both sides of the ball and I think we can make a strong run the rest of the way.”

