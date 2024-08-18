Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is looking to get back once again to the state playoffs.

Despite losing a few key players, head coach Aimee Civalier is excited about what this year’s team is looking like. One player she is happy to have back in the fold is senior catcher Megan Newham.

"Megan is a senior and will go back behind the plate as our catcher this year,” Civalier said. “She started in center field her junior year and caught her freshman year. She brings experience, speed, and a great bat to the lineup where she has been our leadoff hitter.

“She does a great job catching all of our pitchers with great receiving and blocking skills. She also has a great arm to control our opponents run game.”

“So far this season, I’ve seen a lot of potential for this team,” Newham said. “I’ve been doing my best to contribute as a leadoff batter, so I’ve been working to fix my swing to have more quality at bats and get on base any way I can.

As a senior this year, I’ve become one of the leaders of this team. I’ve been working to step into the roll and set an example that my teammates want to follow. Leadership is also a big part in my position as catcher. Catching is my favorite position, so I’m so grateful that I get the opportunity to play there for a third year.”