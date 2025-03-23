Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy baseball team is off to an impressive 10-1 start to the 2025 season.

The No. 4 ranked Gators have played a tough non-region schedule which included a recent 6-2 win over No. 5 ranked First Presbyterian of Macon. Helping to lead the way in that win was sophomore pitcher Sam Hubbard who had one of his more impressive outings of the season allowing only two hits over six innings with six strikeouts, including one against Keon Johnson who is ranked as the top junior baseball player in the country.

“Sam does not have the demeanor of a sophomore,” said coach Jason Godbee. “He is a very smart, mature baseball player.

“You can tell knows the game and has worked with some really good pitching coaches. In the win over First Presbyterian Sam threw 73 percent strikes and 62 percent strikes on the first pitch. It is so important to get ahead in the count and he has been doing that. We are lucky to have him on the team for the next couple years.”

“I think as a team we are off to a great start to the season,” Hubbard said. “We have really played some tough teams and I think that has really helped us. I have been working really hard especially on the mound this year.