Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro Blue Devils are off to a 3-1 mark in region play as they try and make a run in a difficult baseball region.

One player first year head coach Zac Clark is looking to for leadership off the field, and play on the field is senior shortstop Aubrey Smith.

“Aubrey made the transition this year from second base to shortstop,” Clark said. “He has worked really hard and bought into it. He has really taken command of the infield and I am super excited to have him over there.

“He is also our leadoff hitter and has one of the highest batting averages on the team. He is also someone we turn to for help us as a leader as well.”

“At first I thought moving over to short would be a huge change, but I feel like I have adapted,” Smith said. “It’s a little longer throw, but I feel like I can make it without a problem.

“We don’t have a lot of seniors this year so a lot of these guys look up to me and I am trying to be there for them when they need me.”