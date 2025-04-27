Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy girls track and field team captured the region meet last weekend at Georgia Southern University.

Leading the way for the Lady Gators was senior Sydney Blythe, who was their individual medalist with 27 1/2 points, which included setting a school record in the triple jump.

“I remember her telling me if in the beginning of the season and that her main goal was setting a school record,” coach Hannah Potter said. “This year as a senior she wanted to win triple jump at region and when she had accomplished that it made me feel good as her coach.

“It was also special because when I was on the BA track team my senior year, I also won the triple jump, so that was kind of like full circle for me as well.”

“Setting a school record was very special for me,” Blythe said. “The hurdles is probably my favorite event so winning that for the third year in a row was great. I was nervous but also very excited.

“I am so proud of our team for winning region and I think we have a great chance at state.”