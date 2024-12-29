Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket basketball teams continue to play tough competition in preparation of their region schedule.

The Jackets are starting a couple youngsters and sophomore Aedan Peterson has already been turned to for a big role on the team this year. The son of Georgia Southern Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson, Aedan averaged 22 points and four assists per game from his point guard position in last weekend’s Savannah Christian classic.

“Aedan has improved every day and game since he’s came off the football field,” said coach Toney Raymond. “He’s becoming one of our vocal leaders, and players to starting following him because his play backs up his action.

Aedan has taken on the responsibility of being our point guard and has stayed mentally tough despite being trapped and picked up full court every game. He really showed us a lot with his play in two games in the Savannah Christian classic.”

“As the starting point guard my role is to run the offense and score the basketball,” Peterson said. “I feel like the big strength of our team is playing with lots of energy and playing for each other”