Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Statesboro flag football team is looking to take their next step this season.

The Blue Devils have advanced to the state tournament but are hoping to make it past the first round. Head coach Karry Parker is counting on a few of her returning players to help lead the way. One player she is hoping for a big season is junior speedster Isley Simpkins who is hoping to have an impact on both sides of the ball this year.

“Our team plays really well defensively,” Simpkins said. “We are fast and can read the ball allowing us to be more competitive. We also have a lot fun together. I feel like my role is to be a leader on and off the field. I try to help our younger players understand the game.”

“Isley is a major impact on both sides of the ball,” Parker said. “She was a first team all-region selection last year and was selected to the GFFA All-Star team as a sophomore. Her speed and instincts make her exciting to watch. Her positive attitude and personality make her a team favorite.”