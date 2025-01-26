Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

In his third year at Bulloch Academy Trey Walker is trying to rebuild the Bulloch Academy wrestling team back to the team that was feared at one time in the GIAA.

The Gators are slowly pulling their way back, and have seen senior Joshua Mager emerge as a candidate for an individual state title. An All-State selection at linebacker on the football team, Mager has been state runner-up the past two years and Walker has confidence he can bring hold the gold this year.

“Joshua has gotten close the past two years but I think he is finally in the right weight class at 190 and he’s ready to win it all,” Walker said. “He has been above 200 after football and dropping 30 or so pounds is really tough in a short period of time.

“He is one of the hardest workers you will ever see and has great determination. We are all excited to see what he has in store the next two weeks at region and state.”

“I’ve been so close the past two years, but I think this is the year,” Mager said. “I think being a part of the state championship in football just motivated me even more to win this year.

“I was able to win my 100th match and now region and state are coming up. I really want to show the younger kids on the team how to set goals and be able to reach them.”