Portal's Tendai Haggins named boys track coach of the year in Georgia

Tendai Haggins, the head track and field coach for Portal Middle High School, was named Tuesday the Georgia Coach of the Year for Boys Track & Field by the Georgia High School Athletic Association.

"I am humbled and overwhelmed," Haggins said. "This means the world to me."

Accompanied by his wife Jan, Haggins was honored during an on-field ceremony at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, during the state football championship games, along with 26 other Georgia coaches in 27 different sports.

The award recognizes coaches who have made a lasting impact on their community through contributions to their sport and the athletes they work with, while also maintaining a winning record.

Haggins was raised in Portal, attended the Willow Hill School and he is a 1987 graduate of Portal. He has served Bulloch County Schools and Portal for 26 years as a physical education and health teacher and coach.

He was inducted into the Portal Hall of Fame in 2020.

Long inspired by the high school coaches of his youth, he said he dedicated his own life to serving others both in and out of school. Through the years he has previously served as an assistant coach for girls basketball and football, and as a head baseball coach. In addition to track and field, he currently assists with softball and manages concessions for basketball and football.

"Tendai's dedication, leadership, and hard work have truly made a difference for our student-athletes, and we are so proud to see his efforts recognized on this stage," said Justin Chester, Portal's athletic director. "He goes above and beyond for our school community, and it is so very well deserved."

With this state honor and a new track and field complex opening at Portal, Haggins is excited about the upcoming spring season.

"For years Bulloch Academy, Statesboro High and Georgia Southern were kind enough to share their facilities with our team," Haggins said. "You'd see us running everywhere – neighborhoods and farmers' fields, but we are excited to now have a new track that we're practicing on now."

Haggins was nominated for this year's state honor by Tanya Anderson, the associate director of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) and the state's sport coordinator for track and field, as part of the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Awards Program

"GHSA would like to take this opportunity to recognize Tendai Haggins for the good work he does," Anderson said in a congratulatory email to Haggins and Chester. "Thank you for your contributions to your sport and the athletes of Georgia that compete."

Haggins' honor advanced him as a nominee to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) for their National Coach of the Year competition. Haggins was one of 847 coaches who were selected and recognized at the state and sectional level before the NFHS selected its 23 National Coaches of the Year for 2024-2025.