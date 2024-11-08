Portal wraps season against Savannah at PAC

A year after winning its first state playoff game in nearly two decades, the next chapter hasn't been as celebratory for the Portal football squad.

A string of early losses and continued injuries to key players and positions have already eliminated the Panthers from a return trip to the postseason, but they'll look to end on a high note as they finish out the season with a home date against a Savannah High squad that is winless on the season.

"We're definitely disappointed with how things have gone," Portal coach Jason McEachin said. "We felt like there were a few more games we could have got for sure."

Savannah hasn't put up much of a fight this season, having been shut out five times and held under 10 points twice more.

But the season finale could be a war of attrition as the Panthers will be sparse in terms of who is available to try and get one final win on the year.

"We lost two more guys last week and we will probably be out three starters again this week," McEachin said. "We're shorthanded, but can't let that become an excuse or a mindset. We have to try to finish strong and build momentum for next year."

Aside from injuries and a very challenging region and schedule, last year's graduating class was one of the most talented in school history and has proven tough to replace.

As success has failed to materialize at the same rate this fall, the final days of the 2024 campaign will be spent focusing on what can still be accomplished this season and what can prove to be a building block for next year.

"Our seniors will play and we want to send them out right," McEachin said. "But we're also going to get some freshmen and underclassmen some more reps and let them get a little more of the experience of what it takes.

"I can sense some disappointment from the team, but that's a good thing. This season has been a grind. Maybe some thought things might be easier (after last year's success). I think now they all understand that the process never changes and know the effort it takes to accomplish our goals.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Portal Athletic Complex.



