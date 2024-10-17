Portal takes short trip to Claxton for important region game

The Portal Panthers are coming off a tough 38-3 loss to ECI Friday. If the Panthers have any chance of scratching their way back to the state playoffs, they will need a win this Friday on the road at Claxton.

Head coach Jason McEachin was disappointed in last week’s game but doesn’t think the Panthers are too far off from putting things together to make a run.

“Like in many of our games this year we have had some bright spots,” McEachin said. “We have moved the ball into the red zone, and did that three times Friday. The problem is we are just having trouble punching the ball into the end zone. We had a couple huge special teams miscues that really hurt us too, but those are things we are working n. We still may not have won if those things were different but we would have given ourselves a shot in the fourth quarter.”

This week could be just what the doctor ordered as the Panthers travel to Claxton. The Tigers are just 1-7 on the season, but are coming off their first win, a 42-8 victory over Savannah High last week.

“It’s another week for us to battle some kind of adversity as we are not in school,” McEachin said. “We have to try and make sure we are getting the kids up here, and get them fed and into as much of a normal routine as possible. Claxton has struggled but they have two or three great athletes on offense and if you can contain them, you give yourself a shot.

“We really have to try and limit any type of big plays and on offense. They struggle to stop the run and that is something we are getting better at so hopefully we can continue to improve and come out with a win Friday.”

The Panthers got off to a rough start last week against ECI and McEachin feels starting strong could be a key for a win Friday at Claxton.

“Digging yourself a hole early is tough to come back from,” McEachin said. “Taking control of momentum early is critical for success. We aren’t the kind of dominant team that can give up a big lead early and come back and win regularly. We have to make sure we are keeping it close and give ourselves a shot late.”

Portal will travel to Claxton Friday for a 7:30 start.