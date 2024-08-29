Portal looks for win on road against Twiggs

No one wants to have to go to a bye week coming off a loss. Unfortunately, that has been the case for the Portal Panthers who dropped an 19-18 decision in their season opener to Bulloch Academy and had a bye week last Friday. This week they finally getting a chance to get back on the field Friday at Twiggs County.

“It’s tough to have to sit and stew for two weeks after a loss, but I think our team has handled things pretty good,” said Portal coach Jason McEachin. “I feel like we have had a couple of good weeks of practice and we have improved some every day. I think we did some really good things and showed some heart against Bulloch Academy and we look to build on those things Friday.”

Coach McEachin went into the season saying the Panther’s depth this year was one of their biggest strengths. The Panthers lost a couple of key starters possibly for the whole season in their loss to Bulloch Academy. McEachin has preached a next man up mentality to the team and is confident they will respond this week.

“It looks like we are going to be down a couple of starters for the rest of the season,” McEachin said. “If there was anything good to come out of the bye week it was that we were able to get the guys who are going to be playing in those spots some reps to get game-ready. I think we have made some progress in our offensive execution. We have also spent a lot of time in tackling fundamentals and I expect to show progress there as well.”

Portal hits the road Friday to take on Twiggs County in Jeffersonville. The Cobras are 0-2 and have not scored a point this season having been outscored 76-0 by Treutlen County and Greene County. Last year the Panthers won at home 44-0 but coach McEachin isn’t taking anything for granted Friday.

“They haven’t showed a lot in their first two games but I think they have made some improvements,” McEachin said. “They have a new head coach in Roderick Cummings and I feel they are responding to what he is asking them to do. They are fast and scrappy but I feel like we hold an advantage in the lines of scrimmage and I think that will show up early. I feel like we can run the ball on them and I believe we hold an advantage over them in special teams which should help us tremendously.”

Portal and Twiggs County are set to play Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Jeffersonville.