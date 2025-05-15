Portal 4x400 boys relay team wins state championship Portal 4x400 relay state champions: Harold Washington, Ki'Ayr Murray-Hill, Cannon Thompson and Samarion McBride. The Portal 4x400 relay team won the state Class A title and set a school record at 3:27.21. Latest Southeast Bulloch girls tennis plays Friday in Brooklet for state AAA championship Georgia Southern's Parker Claxton earns top-20 finish in NCAA Golf Regional Championship Tormenta ladies ready to take field Spokane holds off Tormenta in defensive struggle