Portal 4x400 boys relay team wins state championship
Portal Relay
Portal 4x400 relay state champions: Harold Washington, Ki'Ayr Murray-Hill, Cannon Thompson and Samarion McBride.
The Portal 4x400 relay team won the state Class A title and set a school record at 3:27.21.