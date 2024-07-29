Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets enter a new region trying to make it back to the state playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Jackets return a solid nucleus and head coach Jared Zito feels the biggest strength of the team this year will be in the trenches. Helping to lead the way on the offensive line is senior guard JoTavion Gaines.

'I have just seen so much growth in JoTavion from his freshman year to where he is today,” Zito said. “He has been very dedicated in the weight room and conditioning. He has not missed a summer work out and we are really counting on him as one of our leaders this season.

“We have moved him from tackle to guard and he is the leader of the offensive line as well.”

“I feel like this summer the team has really stepped up in regards of showing up, working hard and buying in to the culture,” Gaines said. “My role changed significantly coming into my senior season by becoming someone my teammates can look up to and learn from by my actions on and off the field.

“I would say our biggest strength is that we are an extremely tight brotherhood not just seeing each other as teammates but as brothers.'