Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal softball team will get the 2024 season underway next month and are already on the field trying to rebound from a difficult season, even though they did advance to the state playoffs.

Among the players head coach Travis Motes will be counting on this year is senior captain Autumn Reed.

“Autumn has established herself as a leader for the Lady Panthers this year,’” Motes said. “This is Autumn’s third year in our program and I am expecting some great things from her. She is only one of two seniors on the team, so we are relatively young.

“Autumn will be starting at first base, as she did last year but has a skill set to play behind the plate some too. She is an amazing young lady who works hard and asks questions. She leads by example on and off the field and is a strong role model for our younger players to follow.”

“I have tried to work on my game and also hit the weight room this summer,” Reed said. “As a senior I am trying hard to be a role model for the younger players. I want to be a productive leader on and off the field and encourage my teammates.

“I think our strengths this year are the fact that we are very close and we have some great coaches here as well.”