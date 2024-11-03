Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Freshmen rarely start at Statesboro High, let alone at quarterback. In his first year at Statesboro quarterback Beckham Jarrard had already thrown for 1,337 yards and 13 touchdowns heading into Friday’s game against Effingham County.

Jarrard had set a school record with five touchdowns in the first half alone as the Blue Devils knocked off South Effingham 41-7 on Oct. 25.

“He just continues to grow on a daily basis,” said coach Matt Dobson. “He is getting better every game, and starting to have a better grasp of what we are trying to do as an offense. I think he is understanding what all the players around him are doing as well as far as protections and the timing of routes.

He is playing at a really high level right now and has not turned the ball over in two-straight games which has been huge for us.”

“There was a little pressure to come in here and start as a freshman but I have tried to ignore that,” Jarrard said. “I have just tried my best to be coachable and do what the coaches ask of me.

“Being able to be with the team over the summer really helped me with some chemistry and to get to know the system. I feel like I am improving and I hope we can win out and make it to the state playoffs.”