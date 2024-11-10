Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal boys cross-country team were crowned Region 3A DII champions last week. The Panthers saw the title-winning pace set throughout the season by senior Rhett White.

“It has been a pleasure working with outstanding teammates and coaches this season,” White said. “We have put a lot of hours into conditioning ourselves to be able to compete in a sport that requires such a great amount of mental and physical strength.

“It really is a sport that tests your mind and endurance. It has been an honor to be a part of this program since the beginning. Winning the region championship as a senior has meant the world to me. I am proud of how far our team has come.”

“Rhett is the type of athlete coaches dream of,” said coach Shannon Davis. "He is a silent warrior. He is never complaining he is just putting in the work. His dedication and persistence for the past two years in cross country have been incredible.”