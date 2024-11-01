Playoff race at fever pitch for Devils

The Statesboro Blue Devils pulled off an important region win last Friday at South Effingham as knocked off the Mustangs 41-7. The win improves the Blue Devils record to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in region play. This week Statesboro gets a chance to move one step closer to securing a spot in the state playoffs as they travel to Effingham County.

Head coach Matt Dobson was proud of his team for keeping their focus despite South Effingham being winless on the season.

“Sometimes in a game like that you can kind of sleepwalk through them and find yourself in trouble,” Dobson said. Our guys came out and started fast on offense and defense. We got a big lead like we wanted, and were able to play some younger guys for most of the second half.”

The Blue Devils put up 250 yards passing Friday led by freshman quarterback Beckham Jarrad who threw for 230 yards and five touchdowns. Dobson has been impressed by not only Jarrard’s ability to get the players the ball, but what they have been able to do after the catch as well.

“We have a lot of different guys who are catching the football,” Dobson said. “We have two or three different backs catching the ball out of the backfield. We have four wide receivers and a tight end also making plays. We are now up to seven different guys who have caught a touchdown pass this season. They also take a lot of pride in their blocking downfield which shows how unselfish they are.”

This week the Blue Devils take a step up in competition as they travel to Effingham County. The Rebels are 5-4 overall and 5-2 in region play. They are led by junior quarterback Tucker Perkins who has already thrown for 2,479 yards and 29 touchdowns with only five interceptions. His favorite receivers are junior Jaques King (649 yards receiving, 6 TDs) and senior Ryan Wells. Sophomore running back Jmere Doe-davis has rushed for 646 yards and nine touchdowns.

“They are really good offensively and they love to throw it around,” Dobson said. “Their quarterback can really sling it and they have three receivers who can all make plays and an explosive running back. No one has been able to stop them, we just hope we can slow them down a little and try and win in a shoot-out.”

Statesboro will be traveling to Springfield for a 7:30 start Friday night.