Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Panther football team is trying to do something that hasn’t happened in nearly 20 years and that is advancing to the state playoffs.

The Panthers helped gain a little momentum Aug. 4 as they knocked Bulloch Academy off 27-21 in a scrimmage at Paulson Stadium. One of the key players in the win Friday was Elijah Coleman. At quarterback Coleman rushed for three touchdowns and 177 yards while throwing for 124 yards and another score. On defense he contributed as well with an interception.

“I think Elijah has shown improvement this year and you could see it Friday as he kept plays alive and found players downfield,” said coach Jason McEachin. “He did a great job commanding the offense and he is capable of scoring a big play at any time. He has also really stepped up as a leader this year.”

“We have a lot more depth this year and I think that will really help us this year,” Coleman said. “I have tried to improve as a quarterback and be more patient in the pocket and looking downfield more. I feel like I am a dual threat at quarterback and I can make plays with my arm as well as my legs.”



