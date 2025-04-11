Par-3 contest helps usher in the 2025 Masters tournament

It’s the calm before the storm. A tradition unlike any other within the tradition at The Masters. The annual par-3 tournament was started in 1960 and takes place on the Wednesday before the opening round at Augusta National. It gives the players who are participating an opportunity to bring their families out to the course to join them for the annual event. The field is not limited to those in the field as Gary Player at 89 years of age is still participating along with past champions like Nick Faldo, Larry Mize and Ben Crenshaw. No one who has won the par-3 tournament has gone on to win The Masters, so good news and bad for Masters rookie Nico Echavarria who won in a playoff against J.J. Spaun.