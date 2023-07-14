Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

Any high school coach would be proud to have a story about finding a random student walking the halls who is convinced to join the team and ultimately becomes a star player.

For Southeast Bulloch football coach Jared Zito, the tables were turned a bit as a possible impact player for the Yellow Jackets this season spent last fall around town, but not enrolled at SEB.

After beginning his high school career in a home school curriculum, junior Forrest Fretwell is now enrolled in Brooklet and brings a big body to the depth chart of the Jackets' defensive front.

"Forrest is a big and very strong kid, "Zito said. "He came to us in January as a home school player that lives here. He loves the weight room and is very intense."

Any preconceptions about what a home school athlete might look like have been dispelled as Zito mentioned that his motor and competitiveness have quickly made him a valued part of the squad.

While Fretwell admits that switching to SEB after a lifetime of homeschooling is a drastic change, it's also one that he welcomes and embraces.

" I feel like I fit in pretty dang good with the team. And I think one of my bigger roles on the team is to be a leader," Fretwell said. "It’s a very well put together team with a lot of good guys so it’s going pretty good so far."