Nominations are now open for Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame

The Statesboro Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2024.

To be considered, nominees must be an alumnus of over 15 years from Statesboro High, William James High or the Marvin Pittman School.

Athletic accomplishments from high school and beyond will factor into election, as will overall character and contributions to the community. There is also an honorary nomination process for those who have directly impacted student athletes with their efforts.

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 2. For more information and to send in nominations, contact Kathy Tucker at 912-687-3051 or email kathybtucker@gmail.com.

Click link to get the nomination form: Statesboro Hall of Fame nomination form