At the conclusion of the final round of The Players Championship Sunday Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun were tied at -12 and prepared for a restless night sleep followed by a 3-hole aggregate finish Monday morning. When asked what he felt would be the key to a win in the playoff McIlroy said he felt it would come down to five swings. It would actually be settled by three, coming from a driver, a wedge and a 9-iron.