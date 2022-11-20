Marshall thunders past Georgia Southern, 23-10

Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall was in control from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern Saturday.

Kyle Vantrease threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt). The Eagles now have lost a season-high three straight.

Georgia Southern has one last chance to gain bowl eligibility when they face arch-rival Appalachian State at Paulson Stadium next Saturday at 6 p.m. It will be Senior Day for the Eagles, as well as a “Blue Out Game.”

Marshall struck first as EJ Horton hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Fancher on the game's first drive. The extra point hit the upright, however, making it a 6-0 lead.

Jalen White ripped off a 55-yard run midway through the first quarter that led to an Alex Raynor field goal, bringing the Eagles to within three, 6-3.

In the second quarter, Fancher delivered his second touchdown pass of the game, a 33-yard strike to Shadeed Achmed to extend the Marshall lead to 13-3. On the next possession, the Eagles crossed midfield but a fumble gave Marshall the ball, and the Thundering Herd quickly converted on a 19-yard touchdown run by Fancher to make the score 20-3.

Vantrease drove the Eagles down on the next possession, hooking up with Khaleb Hood on a screen pass for a 27-yard touchdown, making the score 20-10 as the game headed into halftime.

Marshall collected a field goal on its first possession to push its lead to 23-10. The Eagles' best drive of the second half covered 11 plays and 71 yards early in the fourth quarter, but a tipped ball led to an interception by the Herd with 10:49 left in the game, and Marshall's ensuing drive ran all but 11 seconds off the clock to clinch the game.

Fancher ran for 63 yards on 14 carries for Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt), which has won three straight and four of its last five.