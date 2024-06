Football teams from Statesboro High, Southeast Bulloch and Portal came out to Georgia Southern for some pre-season practice against teams from around southeast Georgia.

Statesboro High's Rashad Chavers, right, outmuscles a Jefferson County defender to haul in a pass during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament . - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Along with the three Bulloch County teams, the Eagles' football program hosted a dozen teams, who competed in round-robin fashion to hone their passing games.

Portal's Herald Washington leaps for a reception against Northside Warner Robins during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch's Colton Zito, left, and Rhett Morgan prepare to take the field against the Academy of Richmond County. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch's Gavin Ivey, center, grabs a pass and heads upfield against the Academy of Richmond County. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High quarterback Beckham Jarrod slings a pass against Burke Academy during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Portal quarterback Chase Smith rolls out while looking for an open receiver during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High's Keon Childers, center, celebrates after hauling in a touchdown reception against Burke Academy. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch's Aiden Peterson, center, reaches across the goal line for a score against the Academy of Richmond County. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Fired up Portal head coach Jason McEachin races onto the field after his defense gets a stop during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch head coach Jared Zito calls a play against the Academy of Richmond County during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High head coach Matt Dobson is all smiles after winning the coin toss to start with the ball against Burke Academy during Friday's Georgia Southern 7-on-7 Team Tournament. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff