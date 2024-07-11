By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Levi Mays headed to Junior Olympics
Levi Mays, 7, poses with a shot put on the track of Womack Field at Statesboro High School. Mays is nationally ranked in his age group and has qualified for the upcoming Junior Olympics. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
Samose Mays had a pretty successful track career at Statesboro High. Excelling individually in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Mays also ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.