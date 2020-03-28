A letter to Tormenta Nation

Dear Tormenta Nation,

Opening Days are what all teams live for. For many months, South Georgia Tormenta FC has been preparing for today -- March 28. Today was to be an evening filled with the anticipation and hope that comes with the start of a new season and the pursuit of a championship that stirs the optimism in all of us.

Because the world is confronting a challenge that needs our collective resolve, today is unlike any Opening Day anyone planned. And on this Opening Day, we want to call on that same kind of hope for a better tomorrow -- a sense of optimism that we all could use a bit more of right now.

Tormenta FC has been and will always be more than just a football club. We are a family, with members and fans both young and old reaching throughout all of Southern Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina. We are filled with professional players in USL League One, with pre-professionals taking the next steps at USL League Two, and our parents and youngest of athletes in our Academy that are learning to love the journey. This is who we are. This is our culture. And this is what Tormenta FC is committed to getting right in the weeks and months ahead.

While we wait for the games to begin again, our incredible digital team continues to create clever, engaging content for our fans, including a youth activity page, entertaining videos of our professional players, spotlights on our talented academy members and much more. Our busy operations staff and sales staff are working behind the scenes with the United Soccer League (USL), preparing for the restructured 2020 season. And, our players and coaches -- much like most of you -- remain in isolation at home, continuing to train and prepare.





While delays are frustrating, the health and safety of our players (USL and academy), coaches, parents, fans and staff are paramount to the club. TFC understands the responsibility it has to protect the well-being of each community we operate in, so Tormenta FC will remain in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the USL and local health officials and follow all protocols from government health agencies and our team medical professionals.

The entire Tormenta FC team hopes everyone is staying safe and abiding by the federal, state and local guidance measures. In this unprecedented time, we all also need to stand by and thank the countless local, regional and national medical professionals on the front lines of this pandemic.

At the heart of the Tormenta FC crest is the Ibis, an animal that is last to seek shelter from the storm, and the first to reappear when the storm passes. During times like this, we seek to be more than a logo. Just like our mascot, we seek to be resilient.

Great things still await. Please stay safe. Together, we can.









Sincerely,





Darin and Netra Van Tassell