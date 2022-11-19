Lady Jackets take area title

In a battle between two defending state champions the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket flag football team claimed a 13-0 victory over the visiting Dodge County Indians as they captured the Area-3 title and earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming state tournament.







“That was good competition out there tonight,” said SEB coach Marci Cochran. “We knew they were coming in here as the Division-2 state champs and they expected to win and we thankfully we did enough to win. That is a good team and I expect them to make a run in the state playoffs as well.”





The Jackets are currently the No. 1 ranked team in the state and showed why in the first half with a pair of touchdowns. The second half saw the Yellow Jacket offense slow down, but the defense did not allow Dodge County past midfield as the Jackets came away with their 11th shutout of the year and improved to 15-0.





“This was the first really cold game we have played and it may have affected us on a few pass plays in the first half,” said Cochran. “Our offense was able to put up a couple touchdowns in the first half which was huge, and our defense played well enough to earn another shutout tonight.”





Southeast Bulloch started the first half forced to punt on their first possession, but after getting the ball back quarterback Ansleigh Littles hooked up with Alex Odom on a 35-yard pass down to the Dodge County 5-yard line. SEB scored on the very next play as Littles rolled right and found Odom in the back of the end zone. The extra point failed and Southeast Bulloch took a 6-0 lead.





The defense held once again and the offense marched down the field on a couple of runs by Littles. From the 10-yard line Korine Talkington pitched the ball back to Littles who threw it ahead to Talkington who got the ball across the goal line for the score. Littles then connected with Addie Hood on the conversion for a 13-0 Southeast Bulloch lead.





That score carried into the second half with the SEB offense only really having one scoring opportunity. Littles and Hood connected on a 25-yard pass inside the Dodge County 15-yard line. Two plays later Littles tried to hit Delanie Thames in the back of the end zone, but was picked off by a leaping Altierra Gooch. The Southeast Bulloch defense did the rest led by the play of Thames, Jadyn Williams and Ava King to name a few. Hood sealed the deal with a late game interception.





“We now have a week off to get ready for the state tournament and work on some things we didn’t do well tonight,” said Cochran. “Winning the area gives us a chance to host the first two rounds of the state which is huge because we feel we really have a big home field advantage.”





Up next the Jackets have a little time off as no games will be played during next week’s Thanksgiving break. The Jackets will return to action Nov. 29 as they host Spencer from Columbus at a yet to be determined time.