JC French named Georgia Southern starting quarterback for season opener

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton announced Tuesday that redshirt sophomore JC French would be the starting quarterback for the football team’s season opener.





“We are excited to announce that JC French has been named our starting quarterback heading into the 2024 season opener against Boise State,” Helton said. “This decision comes after careful consideration and evaluation of his performance and leadership both on and off the field. After a highly competitive fall camp, JC has earned the opportunity to lead our team on August 31st.”





French has been battling it out with fellow sophomore David Dallas and Indiana transfer Dexter Willaims for the starting spot. In the past two scrimmages Dallas has led the team to the most scoring drives, followed by Williams and then French. Coach Helton has said it is not only what they did in the two scrimmages that would determine who his selection would be.

“We have said since practice number one, it’s about decision making, timing, accuracy and is the ball moving down the field,” Helton said. “We don’t look at one day, we look at all the days. The thing is any of these three guys can play anywhere, and that is what has been different for us.”

French feels the new offense implemented by offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin will open things up much more this year and plays into the strengths of all three quarterbacks who are much more mobile than the starters the last two years.

“Being able to use your feet as a quarterback is a huge advantage, and I believe all three of us do it at a high level,” French said. “It really puts pressure on a defense and coach Aplin has implemented that in our offense. It’s been fun to explore new things as an offense and really get to know what you can and can not do, and what you like. I think the quarterback runs and RPO’s are really going to help us be successful on offense.”





A native of Roswell, Georgia, French played in 10 games last season as the Eagles’ No. 2 quarterback. He completed 13 of 16 passes (81%) for 122 yards and a touchdown with one interception and also ran the ball 14 times for 48 yards.

French was rated the No. 21 dual threat quarterback in the country coming out of Blessed Trinity Catholic by ESPN.com and redshirted in 2022 while at Memphis.

Georgia Southern opens the 2024 season at home against Boise State on Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at GSEagles.com/tickets.