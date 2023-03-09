By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Jackets take down Screven County
SEB Baseball
Southeast Bulloch sophomore Cade Harnage slides in safe in the sixth inning of the Southeast Bulloch baseball game against Screven County Monday night in Brooklet. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets were able to bounce back from a 3-0 deficit thanks to a six-run fifth inning as they would go on to defeat Screven County 10-3 Monday night in Brooklet to improve to 3-4 on the season. 


The Jackets struggled at the plate the first few innings and Screven County was able to get out to an early lead. Xander Kile came through with a 2-run single with two outs in the third. Jake Pollack brought Kile home on an SEB error for a 3-0 lead. 


Brendan O’Dowd was able to keep the Jackets in the game as he would go six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven. 


“I thought Brendan did a great job out there for us,” said SEB coach Brandon Peterson. “They scored three runs, but none of that was really his fault. He did a great job of keeping us in the game. We didn’t swing the bats early and made a lot of easy outs on fly balls. I was happy to see us respond when we did and show a little energy and we had a big inning.”

 

The Yellow Jacket bats finally woke up in the fifth as with runners on first and second O’Dowd sent a grounder to third, the throw was in the dirt allowing one run to score and cutting the lead to 3-1. The next batter was Carter Bowman who drove an RBI single to left to cut the lead to 3-2. Gage DiGiovanni then tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single into left. 


The big blow of the inning came moments later with the bases loaded. Cale Thompson sent a long fly ball just out of the reach of a diving Jeremiah White in left which would clear the bases and would leave Thompson on third with a three-run triple and a 6-3 Jacket lead. 


“We really just started to put the ball in play and hit the ball hard on the ground,” said Peterson. “There was a little good fortune mixed in there and the good thing is we took advantage when they made mistakes as we barreled a couple up and made them pay for it.” 


Southeast Bulloch added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single by Noah Rogers and a few errors and wild pitches by the Gamecocks for the final score of 10-3. 

Rogers went 2-4 with for 1 RBI while Thompson went 1-3 with four RBI. Up next Southeast Bulloch hosts Calvary Day Friday at 6:00. 