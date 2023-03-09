Jackets take down Screven County

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets were able to bounce back from a 3-0 deficit thanks to a six-run fifth inning as they would go on to defeat Screven County 10-3 Monday night in Brooklet to improve to 3-4 on the season.







The Jackets struggled at the plate the first few innings and Screven County was able to get out to an early lead. Xander Kile came through with a 2-run single with two outs in the third. Jake Pollack brought Kile home on an SEB error for a 3-0 lead.





Brendan O’Dowd was able to keep the Jackets in the game as he would go six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.





“I thought Brendan did a great job out there for us,” said SEB coach Brandon Peterson. “They scored three runs, but none of that was really his fault. He did a great job of keeping us in the game. We didn’t swing the bats early and made a lot of easy outs on fly balls. I was happy to see us respond when we did and show a little energy and we had a big inning.”

The Yellow Jacket bats finally woke up in the fifth as with runners on first and second O’Dowd sent a grounder to third, the throw was in the dirt allowing one run to score and cutting the lead to 3-1. The next batter was Carter Bowman who drove an RBI single to left to cut the lead to 3-2. Gage DiGiovanni then tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single into left.





The big blow of the inning came moments later with the bases loaded. Cale Thompson sent a long fly ball just out of the reach of a diving Jeremiah White in left which would clear the bases and would leave Thompson on third with a three-run triple and a 6-3 Jacket lead.





“We really just started to put the ball in play and hit the ball hard on the ground,” said Peterson. “There was a little good fortune mixed in there and the good thing is we took advantage when they made mistakes as we barreled a couple up and made them pay for it.”





Southeast Bulloch added four more runs in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single by Noah Rogers and a few errors and wild pitches by the Gamecocks for the final score of 10-3.

Rogers went 2-4 with for 1 RBI while Thompson went 1-3 with four RBI. Up next Southeast Bulloch hosts Calvary Day Friday at 6:00.