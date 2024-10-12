By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Jackets fall hard at home against Jenkins
seb football
Southeast Bulloch running back Colby Smith, center, gets gang tackled by Jenkins defenders for a short gain during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 11. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file
The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets managed to move their game against Jenkins which was scheduled for Thursday in Savannah to Friday in Brooklet. It didn’t really seem to matter as the Warriors made themselves at home at Fred Shaver Field handing the Jackets a 48-14 loss and dropping them to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Jackets had four turnovers which led to four Jenkins touchdowns. Jenkins jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never really slowed down as they dominated on both sides of the ball.