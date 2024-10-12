Jackets fall hard at home against Jenkins

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets managed to move their game against Jenkins which was scheduled for Thursday in Savannah to Friday in Brooklet. It didn’t really seem to matter as the Warriors made themselves at home at Fred Shaver Field handing the Jackets a 48-14 loss and dropping them to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Jackets had four turnovers which led to four Jenkins touchdowns. Jenkins jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never really slowed down as they dominated on both sides of the ball.