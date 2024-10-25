Jacket softball shuts out Mary Persons 7-0, advance to Elite-8

For the 10th time in the last 20 years the Southeast Bulloch softball team is off to Columbus. Pushed to a third and decisive game Friday in Brooklet the Jackets scored in all but one inning and road the hot pitching of Marissa Waters to a 7-0 victory over Mary Persons and a spot in the Elite-8. “We just kept tacking on runs and putting the pressure on them today,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “Marissa pitched lights out and our defense played great. It was a great overall team effort for the victory.”