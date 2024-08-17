Georgia Southern working towards season-opener Aug. 31 against Boise State at Paulson Stadium

The countdown to kickoff continues for the Georgia Southern football team who held their first scrimmage of the preseason last Saturday at Paulson Stadium.

Head coach Clay Helton has said to expect a little more balance in run and pass for the 2024 season and that was evident in the scrimmage Saturday. The Eagles rushed for 252 yards and five touchdowns and threw for 234 yards and one score, while committing only one turnover, which came on a late fumble.

“It was good to get the first of our three scrimmages in the heat at Paulson and see where we stand,” Helton said. “We got some performance anxiety out of the way for our 43 newcomers and got to play real live football. We had Sun Belt officials here and made it live with the quarterbacks on the first 36 snaps as well.”

The quarterback battle continued with sophomore David Dallas having the most successful day as he led the team to three scores, including rushing for 50 yards on a quarterback draw where he showed his speed. Dallas also connected on the only passing touchdown of the scrimmage, hitting J.P. Mikhael on an eight-yard touchdown.

Helton said he still didn’t feel there has been separation at the position and says it is still up for grabs.

“I commended all of the quarterbacks at the end of practice and thought they all did a great job,” Helton said. “Each one of them produced and moved the ball down the field. I know everyone wants to know who the starter will be but it is going to go another scrimmage to allow me to see what they can do. I feel like competition has really raised the level in that room.”

Dallas said despite the battle, the three quarterbacks remain good friends. He also said regardless of who ultimately is named starter, the other two will be supportive of the decision despite each player wanting to be the one named.

“One thing I know here is it is a 'we' sport,” Dallas said. “If I point the finger at myself or want something selfishly, I am a problem. It is about Georgia Southern and our success as a team. Dex and J.C are my best friends on the team. Family can sometimes compete with each other the hardest. As a competitor of course you want to be the guy. You want to be out front leading, but at the end of the day it’s not about me it’s about Georgia Southern.”

J.C. French had his moments in the scrimmage as well and thinks the competition is bringing out the best in all three players. French also believes the mobility each of the three players brings to the table will make defenses have to stay on their toes.

“We are really pushing each other and making each other better,” French said. “Whoever is named the starter, we are all going to accept our role and hope the team thrives. Being able to use your feet as a quarterback is a huge advantage. I think all three of us do that at a high level and that puts pressure on a defense. Coach Aplin (offensive coordinator) has implemented a good amount of that and it has been fun to explore new things on offense.”

Helton says he thought it was important to get Aplin ready for the possible transition if Bryan Ellis were to leave and is something he thought about two years ago when bringing them both on board.

“I feel like you see that smooth transition in our offense,” Helton said. “Ryan has identified that we have some young quarterbacks who are growing, but we can support them with a run game as well as some other things we can do with the pass game to make them successful. He has not gotten drop back pass heavy. He is doing the things that our kids do really well and lean on a balance in the run game, which is the best friend of a quarterback.”