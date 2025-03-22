Georgia Southern takes lead in first round of 45th Annual Schenkel Tournament at Forest Heights

Paced by four players shooting 70 or below from the scoring team, Georgia Southern shot a 278 (-10) in the first round of the 45th playing of the Schenkel Invitational Friday at Forest Heights Country Club to take the lead after the first day.
Georgia Southern tees off Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The Eagles sit in first place after one round, leading #11 Florida by three shots.
Parker Claxton and Hogan Ingram both shot 3-under-pars 69 to lead the way while Brantley Baker and Brycen Jones both shot 70s (-2) to account for the team scoring. Pierce Adamson and Edouard Cereto, playing as individuals, shot 71s (-1). The other three individuals also fared well with Thomas Horne shooting an even-72 with Ian Glanton (73) and Elijah Zamarron (75) also having solid days. Luke Koenig carded a 74 as the final player on the scoring squad.
Florida's Luke Poulter shot a 67 to lead the way at -5. He holds a one-shot lead over UAB's Paul Bruce.
Admission is free, and spectators are welcome.
Live scoring is available through GolfStat.
Eight participating teams are ranked in the top 100 nationally, according to the latest Clippd rankings. Army West Point, Campbell (#86), Florida (#11), Georgia Southern (#98), Indiana (#70), Kentucky (#89), Maryland, Middle Tennessee, Notre Dame (#38), UAB, Utah (#12), West Virginia (#94), Wisconsin and Yale make up the 14-team field.
Individually, five competitors are ranked in Clippd'd top 100 in Utah's Sergio Jimenez (#24) and Gabriel Palacios (#37), Notre Dame's Jacob Modleski (#18), Florida's Ian Gilligan (#19) and Jack Turner (#23).
The second round is slated for Saturday starting at 9 a.m., and the third and final round will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The trophy ceremony is expected to be at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday.
Scores
Team – 278 (-10), 1st
Parker Claxton (69, -3), T3rd
Hogan Ingram (69, -3), T3rd
Brantley Baker (70, -2), T10th
Brycen Jones (70, -2), T10th
Pierce Adamson* (71, -1), T14th
Edouard Cereto* (71, -1), T14th
Thomas Horne* (72, E), T23rd
Ian Glanton* (73, +1), T32nd
Luke Koenig (74, +2), T40th
Elijah Zamarron* (75, +3), T50th