Georgia Southern takes lead in first round of 45th Annual Schenkel Tournament at Forest Heights
Play continues Saturday and Sunday
Georgia Southern's Brantley Baker sinks a putt for birdie on the 18th to help the Eagles to the top of the leader board during first round of the Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club on Friday, March 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Paced by four players shooting 70 or below from the scoring team, Georgia Southern shot a 278 (-10) in the first round of the 45th playing of the Schenkel Invitational Friday at Forest Heights Country Club to take the lead after the first day.

Georgia Southern tees off Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

After notching a birdie at the 18th hole, Georgia Southern's Brantley Baker makes his way through fans to join his teammates after first round of the Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club on Friday, March 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Eagles sit in first place after one round, leading #11 Florida by three shots.
Parker Claxton and Hogan Ingram both shot 3-under-pars 69 to lead the way while Brantley Baker and Brycen Jones both shot 70s (-2) to account for the team scoring. Pierce Adamson and Edouard Cereto, playing as individuals, shot 71s (-1). The other three individuals also fared well with Thomas Horne shooting an even-72 with Ian Glanton (73) and Elijah Zamarron (75) also having solid days. Luke Koenig carded a 74 as the final player on the scoring squad.
Florida's Luke Poulter shot a 67 to lead the way at -5. He holds a one-shot lead over UAB's Paul Bruce.
Admission is free, and spectators are welcome.
Live scoring is available through GolfStat.

As play begins to back up, Georgia Southern's Brantley Baker, left, and Luke Koenig share some of their experiences during first round of the Schenkel Invitational while waiting to tee off. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Eight participating teams are ranked in the top 100 nationally, according to the latest Clippd rankings. Army West Point, Campbell (#86), Florida (#11), Georgia Southern (#98), Indiana (#70), Kentucky (#89), Maryland, Middle Tennessee, Notre Dame (#38), UAB, Utah (#12), West Virginia (#94), Wisconsin and Yale make up the 14-team field.
Individually, five competitors are ranked in Clippd'd top 100 in Utah's Sergio Jimenez (#24) and Gabriel Palacios (#37), Notre Dame's Jacob Modleski (#18), Florida's Ian Gilligan (#19) and Jack Turner (#23).
The second round is slated for Saturday starting at 9 a.m., and the third and final round will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The trophy ceremony is expected to be at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday. 

Scores
Team – 278 (-10), 1st
Parker Claxton (69, -3), T3rd
Hogan Ingram (69, -3), T3rd
Brantley Baker (70, -2), T10th
Brycen Jones (70, -2), T10th
Pierce Adamson* (71, -1), T14th
Edouard Cereto* (71, -1), T14th
Thomas Horne* (72, E), T23rd
Ian Glanton* (73, +1), T32nd
Luke Koenig (74, +2), T40th
Elijah Zamarron* (75, +3), T50th

Army's Griffin Garvin, a Statesboro native and graduate of Bulloch Academy, gives a thumbs up to West Virginia's Todd Duncan during first round of the Schenkel Invitational. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

With dogwood trees blooming in the background, Georgia Southern's Hogan Ingram tees off on the 18th hole during the first round. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Despite chilly morning temperatures, spring blooms are evident to golf fans as they make their way around Forest Heights during first round of the Schenkel Invitational on Friday, March 21. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Phi Mu volunteer Clara Grace Roundtree updates the score with Georgia Southern at the top during first round. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Georgia Southern's Parker Claxton lines up his putt on the 17th during first round of the Schenkel Invitational at Forest Heights Country Club on Friday, March 21. Claxton sunk his putt for birdie to help the Eagles to the top of the leader board going into round two. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Army's Griffin Garvin tries to coax his shot into the hole on the 18th green. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Georgia Southern's Parker Claxton sinks a putt for birdie on the 17th. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff