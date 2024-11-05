Georgia Southern introduces new AD Chris Davis

Georgia Southern introduced Chris Davis as its new athletics director at a press conference Monday afternoon inside the Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center.

Davis said he hopes to add to the success his predecessor Jared Benko and others before him built.

“I’ll sit here and tell you all right now I am not done growing,” Davis said at the conference. “I think people forget about that just because they get the role, that’s why I said I’m going to be the same me. It’s gotten me to where I am today because I believe in being who you are, and being called. But you always have to know you’re in a growth mindset and being willing to assess and adjust. I think that’s where you keep the vulnerability and keep the ego out of the way, and stay about who you are.”

Davis has two decades of experience on the collegiate level including four years at Auburn before coming to Georgia Southern.

He began with the Eagles in June 2020 and has had a major role in several different areas with the department, including external operations, which includes communications, ticketing, marketing, GATA Productions, creative services, brand licensing, game operations and Georgia Southern Sports Properties, along with facilities, capital projects, contracts, equipment services and human resources.

Georgia Southern President Dr. Kyle Marrero announced Davis’ promotion last Wednesday shortly after AD Benko announced he was leaving to become executive deputy director of Athletics at Auburn University.

“I am thrilled to announce Chris Davis as our new Director of Athletics at Georgia Southern,” Marrero said last week. “Chris is a proven leader who has been instrumental in our success over the past four and a half years. He is highly respected by our coaches, student-athletes, university leadership, and across the national athletic landscape, having served in leadership positions at multiple top-level institutions. I am confident and enthusiastic about the future of Georgia Southern Athletics with Chris at the helm.”

Chris Davis receives a jersey from GS President Kyle Marrero as he is officially introduced as the university's athletic director at the Hill Convocation Center on Monday, Nov. 4. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Davis will officially start his duties as athletics director on Nov. 15.

Monday, Davis reflected on his excitement about coming to Georgia Southern more than four years ago.

“The reason is was so exciting to come (to Georgia Southern) is because this logo has traditions,” he said. This logo has a brand. This feels like home because (my family and I have) been able to pour ourselves into this community because this community has poured itself into myself, Randi, Colt, Harper and Tatum for four and a half years.”