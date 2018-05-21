GS Ladies light up UL Lafayette

The Georgia Southern women's basketball team knocked down a school-record 14 three-pointers to move to 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play with an 83-67 win over Louisiana on Saturday at Hanner Fieldhouse.



The Eagles (5-8, 2-0 SBC) start conference play 2-0 for the first time in a decade, while Louisiana falls to 8-5 overall and 1-1 in the Sun Belt. Georgia Southern also matched its season-long Sun Belt win totals from the previous two seasons.



Georgia Southern started out hot from long range, knocking down 6-of-9 threes to build a 26-11 lead after the first quarter. The Eagles extended that advantage to 22 at the break, 46-24, and held the Ragin' Cajuns at arms length in the second half to claim the victory.



Senior Alexis Brown led a quartet of Eagles in double figures with 16 points, while freshman Mya Burns added a career-high 15 points. Tatum Barber chipped in 12 points and Nikki McDonald added 11 points. Ty'Reona Doucet led Louisiana on the afternoon with 17 points.

Eagle of the Game

Burns surpassed her previous high of 13 points early in the second half and shot 5-of-10 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from three-point range en route to her 15 points. She added six rebounds and a pair of assists on the day.



Key Moment

After trailing by as many as 24 points, Louisiana cut the deficit to 12 points, 71-59, with 4:16 left in the contest on a pair of Brandi Williams free throws. The Eagles quickly answered, getting a free throw from Tatum Barber, then back-to-back baskets from Nikki McDonald and Brown to push the lead back to 19 points, 78-59, with two minutes remaining.

Stats of the Game

Georgia Southern's 14 threes eclipses the previous record of 13 threes made, set four times. The most recent was at Arkansas State on March 3, 2019. Tsubasa Nisbet had the record-breaking three, hitting it with 1:36 left in the contest. After making 22 three-pointers total in their previous six games, the Eagles made 22 in this week's Sun Belt sweep of UL Monroe (8) and Louisiana (14).

Quotables

Anita Howard on the win over Louisiana

"It felt really good to see our offense clicking, and defensively, I thought we rotated really well. It felt good, I like this side of the win column."

On the success from long range tonight

"They [Louisiana] have a really solid defense. They pack the paint on our drive, so we were looking to drive and kick. We finally executed the game plan. The shots fell. We spent a lot of time between games shooting in our own gym, getting comfortable. I was glad we were able to shoot the three so well."



Mya Burns on the keys to success against the Ragin' Cajuns

"Sharing the ball, getting the whole team involved. It was a just a night for every one of my teammates to eat. It was big. We started strong [in Sun Belt play] and we want to keep it going."

Next Up

Georgia Southern travels to Little Rock for a 7:30 p.m. Sun Belt Conference matchup against the Trojans on Thursday, January 9, in Little Rock, Ark.