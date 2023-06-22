Following made cut at U.S. Open, Ben Carr begins pro career

Last week former Georgia Southern golfer Ben Carr became the first Eagle to make the cut as an amateur at the U.S. Open. The weekend didn’t go the way that he had hoped, but he was the second lowest amateur in the field and he is still proud for making the cut at a Major.







“Getting to play the weekend at a Major was definitely a goal I have always had,” Carr said. “I really had to push through on Friday when it looked like I was going to miss the cut. Playing those final tough four holes in one-under par is something I am very proud of. Obviously, I would have liked to have played better over the weekend but it was still a great experience that I will always remember.”

Carr also enjoyed being somewhat of a celebrity during the week as the USGA posted videos which spotlighted him, and he also received plenty of texts and congratulations after making the cut on Friday.





“It was really nice to see all the people on social media reaching out and saying they were proud of me and so many Georgia Southern fans,” Carr said. “I am so glad I chose to come to Georgia Southern as the fans and support I have received from them my whole collegiate career was great."





Tuesday morning Carr was driving north of the border as he has now officially put his amateur status behind him and will embark on his first professional event. Carr will begin his career on the PGA Tour Canada this week in Saskatchewan for the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open.





“I am excited to finally start pro golf,” Carr said. “I am not familiar with the courses we will play on as I have never played in Canada but I am looking forward to jumping in this week and seeing what happens.”





While Carr will be making his first trip moth of the border, he will have a couple familiar faces joining him this week. Eagle teammate Wilson Andress is playing on the PGA Tour Canada as well, and fellow Eagle Colin Bowles is actually caddying for Andress who missed the cut in his first event last week after firing a 66 in the opening round.





“It feels kind of like another college event with Wilson and Colin up here,” Carr said. “Getting to travel with Wilson all summer is going to be fun. I know a lot of the other guys on the Tour as well so I will feel comfortable. I am planning on carrying my own bag but if you make the weekend you have to hire a local caddy so I suppose that is what I will do for now, but it is all so exciting.”





Carr enters this week with a little added confidence and is hoping to draw from his past experiences for success starting this week as a professional.





“Everything that happened this past week and earlier at The Masters will help me so much going forward,” Carr said. “Dealing with the crowds which were a little rowdier this week is another thing that will help. Proving I belong with the best golfers in the world is something that mentally I probably needed before I turned pro and I am so thankful for everything that has gotten me to this point.”





Carr tees off Thursday at 4:30 EST alongside John Pak and Ryan Wallen. Andress tees off Thursday at 2:50 EST with Patrick Moriarty and Tyson Dinsmore.