Eagles host 'Quarantine Combine'

The current Georgia Southern football players may have had their regularly scheduled spring camp put on hold, but that doesn't mean the work stops.







Players will be training on their own as the country waits out the coronavirus outbreak and the Eagles' coaching staff was hard at work on a video conference call in preparation for the upcoming season. And for the Eagles' youngest fans who have found themselves without any teams to cheer for lately, the coaches have devised a way to keep them involved while perhaps getting an early start — a very early start — on some recruiting for the future.





Over the weekend, the team's twitter account created the 'Quarantine Combine.' Georgia Southern fans have spent the last two months tracking NFL draft hopefuls Tyler Bass and Kindle Vildor as they put up impressive numbers at the league combine, as well as the Eagles' Pro Day. The Quarantine Combine is an open call for Eagle fans to film their skillset and share with the team over social media.





Consisting of combine staples like height and weight measurements, shuttle runs and broad jumps, the football staff is also looking for kids to show off their catching, throwing and kicking abilities.





Plenty of talk throughout the Georgia Southern family of coaches when word came that all spring athletic events and practices were cancelled was how to keep players focused on their performance once things resume. The Quarantine Combine aims to acheive the same goal, getting younger Eagles out of the house for some healthy exercise — at a healthy distance, of course — while also reminding them that their favorite Eagles will be back in action soon enough. In between his meetings on Monday, the team account even chimed in to comment on some posted videos to hype up the participants.





Prospective draftees are encouraged to upload stats and videos to Twitter and tag @GSAthletics_FB.