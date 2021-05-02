Eagles even up series with South Alabama

Jay Thompson worked three and 2/3 innings, striking out three batters to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Eagles defeated South Alabama 11-2 on Saturday, improving to 26-16, 10-7 in conference play, while the Jaguars fall to 25-14, 12-5 in conference play.
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the fifth, when Noah Ledford singled up the middle to score Christian Avant from second. Jarrett Brown would punch a sacrifice fly out to center field to score Ledford from third.
In the third, Christian Avant would single to left field to score Mason McWhorter from second and increase the Eagles lead to 3-0. South Alabama would cut into the lead in the sixth with a run in the top half.
Georgia Southern added three more in the sixth, Austin Thompson and JP Tighe homered back-to-back to add a pair, before Parker Biederer tripled to right center to plate a third in the inning. South Alabama would score their final run of the game in the seventh.
In the bottom half, Georgia Southern plated two more on a JP Tighe single to left center and Jarrett Brown triple to right center. In the eighth the Eagles would add three more to extend their lead to 11-2. GS and South Alabama will play for the rubber tomorrow afternoon with first pitch coming at noon.
SCORING MOMENTS
BOTTOM 4th | GS 2 – USA 0 | Noah Ledford singled up the middle to score Christian Avant from second. Jarrett Brown flew out to center to score Ledford from third.
BOTTOM 5th | GS 3 – USA 0 | Christian Avant singles to left field to score Mason McWhorter from second.
TOP 6th | GS 3 – USA 1 | South cuts into the lead with a single to center.
BOTTOM 6th | GS 6 – USA 1 | Austin Thompson homered to left field. JP Tighe followed it up with a solo home run to left center.
TOP 7th | GS 6 – USA 2 | South scores with the bases loaded to cut into the lead.
BOTTOM 7th | GS 8 – USA 2 | JP Tighe singles to left center field to score Austin Thompson from second. Jarrett Brown triples to right center to score JP Tighe from second.
BOTTOM 8th | GS 11 – USA 2 | Mason McWhorter singled to right field to score Parker Biederer. Christian Avant doubled to left center to score a pair for the Eagles.
GAME NOTES
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern and South Alabama will play for the rubber Sunday afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.
The Eagles jumped out to an early lead in the fifth, when Noah Ledford singled up the middle to score Christian Avant from second. Jarrett Brown would punch a sacrifice fly out to center field to score Ledford from third.
In the third, Christian Avant would single to left field to score Mason McWhorter from second and increase the Eagles lead to 3-0. South Alabama would cut into the lead in the sixth with a run in the top half.
Georgia Southern added three more in the sixth, Austin Thompson and JP Tighe homered back-to-back to add a pair, before Parker Biederer tripled to right center to plate a third in the inning. South Alabama would score their final run of the game in the seventh.
In the bottom half, Georgia Southern plated two more on a JP Tighe single to left center and Jarrett Brown triple to right center. In the eighth the Eagles would add three more to extend their lead to 11-2. GS and South Alabama will play for the rubber tomorrow afternoon with first pitch coming at noon.
SCORING MOMENTS
BOTTOM 4th | GS 2 – USA 0 | Noah Ledford singled up the middle to score Christian Avant from second. Jarrett Brown flew out to center to score Ledford from third.
BOTTOM 5th | GS 3 – USA 0 | Christian Avant singles to left field to score Mason McWhorter from second.
TOP 6th | GS 3 – USA 1 | South cuts into the lead with a single to center.
BOTTOM 6th | GS 6 – USA 1 | Austin Thompson homered to left field. JP Tighe followed it up with a solo home run to left center.
TOP 7th | GS 6 – USA 2 | South scores with the bases loaded to cut into the lead.
BOTTOM 7th | GS 8 – USA 2 | JP Tighe singles to left center field to score Austin Thompson from second. Jarrett Brown triples to right center to score JP Tighe from second.
BOTTOM 8th | GS 11 – USA 2 | Mason McWhorter singled to right field to score Parker Biederer. Christian Avant doubled to left center to score a pair for the Eagles.
GAME NOTES
- Noah Ledford recorded his 100th hit, a single in the fourth inning of the ballgame.
- Eagles ended a South Alabama nine-game winning streak, defeating South 11-2 on Saturday.
- Jay Thompson improved to 5-0 on the season, working three and 2/3 innings allowing two runs and striking out three.
- The 11 runs that the Eagles put up on Saturday was the most that South Alabama allowed this season.
- Mason McWhorter finished the day 3-for-5 with one RBI on Saturday.
- Jarrett Brown drove in two RBIs going 1-for-2 with a triple in the seventh.
- Christian Avant drove in three RBIs, going 3-for-5 on the afternoon.
UP NEXT
Georgia Southern and South Alabama will play for the rubber Sunday afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.