Eagles adding through transfer portal

With the college football world continuing to deal with the transfer portal and the number of players that still don’t have a destination the summer is a pretty busy time for coaches who are usually trying to take a little break.







At the conclusion of spring practice Georgia Southern coach Chad Lunsford said he expected to sign about four players through the transfer portal. As of this week the Eagles have three and are expected to get the fourth in the next week.





Lunsford is excited about addressing a few concerns he still had at a few positions that needed a little depth. The Eagles currently have on campus offensive lineman Liam Ryan (6-2, 308 lbs.) from N.C. State, and linebackers Khadry Jackson (6-2, 230 lbs.) from the University of North Carolina and Kevon Glenn (6-2, 230 lbs.) from Florida State.





“They are all here on campus and working out with the team and seem to be fitting in well,” said Lunsford. “We thought all these guys were great fits for Georgia Southern and great fits for areas we had needs. We also got Mark Langston who transferred in from Kennesaw State and is a long snapper we feel can fill the void left by Ryan Langan.”





Lunsford felt like the positions of need through the transfer portal were linebacker, offensive line, defensive back and quarterback.





“We felt like linebacker was definitely a need,” said Lunsford. “With Rashad Byrd leaving and a couple other guys having left we felt like linebacker was a spot we needed depth at, and I feel we've done that. We also felt like it was good to get one more on the offensive line. You can never have too many offensive linemen and Liam is a graduate transfer with a lot of experience and that’s good for us.”





The Eagles are expected to announce in the next week who the fourth player is, but quarterback is the most likely spot. Justin Tomlin is the only player returning with multiple reps in games, but there was also some possible good news in that regard as Lunsford feels things are progressing for Georgia Tech transfer James Graham who was not with the team during the final few weeks of spring football.





“James is working really hard right now with his academics we had set up for this summer,” said Lunsford. “Everything seems to be trending in the right direction and I am going to meet with James this week and talk a little bit more as far as moving forward, but things are trending in a good way with him.”





The Eagles open the 2021 season Sept 4 at home against Gardner Webb.