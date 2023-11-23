Georgia Southern at App State: Ready to write another chapter in fierce rivalry

When the South Georgia Teachers College beat the Appalachian State Teachers College, 33-0, way back in 1933 no one could have envisioned what the football rivalry would evolve into. Or, for that matter, how the two schools would develop into growing, thriving universities.

In a series that in some circles has become known as the “Deeper Than Hate” game it is rare when the two rivals meet that something isn’t riding on the line.

There have been two meetings in FCS playoff games—each team won once—along with others which have determined conference championships when both were in the Southern Conference, and now games which determined bowl eligibility.

For example, last year when they met in the final game of the season the Eagles, mired in a three-game losing streak and needing a win to qualify for a bowl bid, pulled out a pulsating 51-48 double overtime win at Paulson Stadium.

Making the win even sweeter was it deprived the Mountaineers of the opportunity to go bowling. App had the required six wins, but two of them came against FCS opponents. Teams can count only one FCS victory toward the six-win requirement.

This year Georgia Southern is bowl eligible but is again in a three-game losing streak. A win would get the ship righted and a win would again put a dagger in App’s heart.

With a win over Georgia Southern coupled with James Madison beating Coastal Carolina the Mountaineers would qualify to play Troy for the Sun Belt Conference championship.

App put itself in position to possibly play for the title when it beat the Dukes, 26-23, in overtime last Saturday. The Mountaineers, who lead the series 20-16-1, are an 8.5 point favorite.

The Mountaineers are riding a four-game winning streak thanks to a defense which has found its way after struggling early in the season.

“Our defense played lights out,” Coach Shawn Clark said of the win over previously unbeaten JMU. “Our defense was the reason we won the football game, no doubt about it.”

App’s record (7-4, 5-2) is deceiving in that all four losses have been one-score games.

it lost to North Carolina, 40-34, in two overtimes, lost to Wyoming, 22-19, when the Cowboys returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown with 1:22 to play, lost to Coastal Carolina, 27-24, on a field goal on the last play of the game and lost to Old Dominion, 28-21, when the Monarchs got a touchdown and two-point conversion with 48 seconds remaining.

“This (win over JMU) was not an upset,” Clark said. “It was the next game on our schedule. We did a good job of protecting our quarterback giving him time to go through his progressions. Joey (Aguillar) played a great game and our backs ran well enough to move the sticks.”

Aguillar, who has thrown for 2,978 yards and 27 touchdowns this season, had 318 yards and three scores against James Madison. The Mountaineers had only 48 yards rushing but were able to convert on 7-of-16 third downs.

App’s defense has been superb during the current win streak which started with a 48-38 win over Southern Mississippi in which it gave up 588 yards.

“We made some changes after that game,” Clark said, “and the defense has since been playing lights out.”

The next week in a dominating 31-9 win over Marshall the Mountaineers gave up only 252 yards, followed up with 260 in a 42-14 win over Georgia State and allowed James Madison only 289. App has been especially effective against the run allowing only 298 yards its last three games.

“The defense has gotten better week in and week out,” Clark said. “After Southern Miss we went in and changed how we do things and from there on it has been lights out.

“Sports is a funny thing. When you’re confident you go out and perform at a high level. Our defense is playing with confidence right now.”

Nate Noel leads App in rushing with 802 yards and nine receivers have 11 or more catches led by Kaeden Robinson’s 45 for 609 yards and eight touchdowns. Dashaun Davis and Christian Horn have 27 each and Eli Wilson 25.

“We have some of the most underrated receivers in the league,” Clark said. “They made some plays against James Madison.”

Linebackers Andrew Parker, Jr., and Nick Ross lead the team in tackles with 98 and 82, respectively with 10 players have 24 or more.