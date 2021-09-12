Eagles stumble to lopsided loss at Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – N'Kosi Perry threw for 332 yards and four touchdowns, and FAU scored 38 unanswered points on its way to a 38-6 football win over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon in FAU Stadium.
Eagles of the Game:
Justin Birdsong finished with 10 tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup to lead the Eagle defense, and Tyler Bride recorded six tackles, including three for loss, and two pass breakups. Cam Ransom threw for 98 yards and rushed for 38, and Logan Wright had a 22-yard touchdown run. Khaleb Hood caught six passes for 55 yards.
Key Moments:
The game turned on an Eagle fumble early in the second quarter. With Georgia Southern (1-1) leading 6-0, Sam Kenerson came in at quarterback in relief of the injured Ransom and carried four times for 28 yards, including a 20-yard pickup on one run, to move the Eagles down to the FAU 12-yard line. But on second down, Kenerson tried to follow his back through a hole and had the ball punched out, where the Owls' Jordan Helm recovered it at the 11.
FAU (1-1) went on to score 38 straight points to take control of the contest. The dagger came on the Owls' first possession of the second half when Perry hit Ja'Quan Burton with a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 17-6 FAU lead.
The Eagles drove 95 yards, with 75 coming on the ground, for six points on its first possession of the game. Wright capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown run.
Key Stats:
FAU outgained Georgia Southern 528-254, and the Owls were 10 of 15 on third down.
Notes:
- The Eagles' 95-yard touchdown drive on their first possession was their longest since a 95-yard touchdown drive against Campbell in the season opener in 2020.
- Aaron Shahriari's field goal as the gun sounded to end the first half was the Owls' first of the season.
- FAU lost just one player off its 2020 roster.
- Perry is the fist passer to go over 300 yards at FAU since Dec. 20, 2019.
- FAU won its ninth straight home game.
Scoring Plays:
GS – 1st, 03:19 – Logan Wright 22 yd rush (PAT no good), 6-0
FAU - 2nd, 01:45 - J. Mitchell 19 yd pass from N.Perry (PAT good), 6-7
FAU - 2nd, 00:02 - A. Shahriari 27 yd Field Goal, 6-10
FAU - 3rd, 11:28 - J. Burton 50 yd pass from N.Perry (PAT good), 6-17
FAU - 3rd, 04:34 - J. Mitchell 22 yard pass from N. Perry (PAT good), 6-24
FAU - 3rd, 01:50 - L. Wester 31 yard pass from N. Perry (PAT good), 6-31
FAU - 4th, 01:17 - N. Tronti 3 yd rush (PAT good), 6-38
Next Up:
The Eagles travel to Arkansas for a 4 p.m. ET contest next Saturday. The game will air live on the SEC Network.