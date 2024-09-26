Gators ready to defend top ranking

Bulloch Academy’s first GIAA game that was supposed to be a challenge, ended up as a blowout win over John Milledge. Last Friday they were hosting 2023 semifinalist Strong Rock Christian and put up the most points they have scored this season in a 49-14 victory. This week the Gators host the most prolific teams in GIAA as Tattnall Square pays a visit to Gator Alley.







The no. 1 ranked Gators are currently 6-0 and continue to steamroll the competition. Friday they were led by running back Donye Garvin who put up over 230 yards rushing and had three touchdowns. Garvin has over 975 yards rushing in only six game and is one of four players that have had success running behind one of the biggest offensive lines in school history.





“We average about 270 pounds a piece on the front line,” said Gator head coach Aaron Phillips. “Not only are they big, but they can move and block. Defenses have had a tough time deciding what to do against us in order to slow us down. Any of our four guys can break off a long run, and they have throughout the season. Quarterback Sam Hubbard, Donye, Shemar Jenkins and Ike Hubbard are our four-headed monster. We even added Parker Chance last week as he scored a touchdown for us. Our depth up front and in the backfield have been huge for us.”





This week the Gators go up against the team in the GIAA with the most overall success. Tattnall Square has won 43 state titles and 116 region championships. In football alone the Trojans have 11 state titles and 20 region championships. Tattnall Square comes in with a record of 4-1 and have won four-straight after a 26-15 loss to open the season against Brookstone who put the Gators out of the playoffs last year.





“We have made sure to explain Tattnall Square’s history to our kids,” Phillips said. “They are like the Valdosta of private schools. They have more state and region titles than any other school and will not be intimidated by us being ranked No. 1 or coming to our place. It is hard to beat tradition. Tradition can carry you a long way and we have to be prepared for that and a huge crowd Friday.”





Tattnall Square is led by Antone Johnson who is averaging over 100 yards rushing per game and has eight touchdowns. The Trojans have a pair of quarterbacks in Caden Faulk (five TD passes) and Tate Morris (four TD passes). Both have missed games with injuries leaving Phillips in a tough position of not knowing exactly who to plan for. Making matters even more difficult is the fact that Tattnall Square had a bye last Friday.





“They have a great athlete in Antone Johnson who is an explosive kid and played quarterback out if the Wildcat formation in their last game,” Phillips said. “If he is back there at quarterback it makes things challenging. Both of their quarterbacks have been injured so we really don’t know what to expect so we are preparing like at least one will play. I feel like we have a good gameplan and we just have to go execute Friday night.”



