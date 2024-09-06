Gators put 3-0 mark on the line

The Bulloch Academy Gators improved to 3-0 on the season with a 28-0 win on the road at Augusta Christian last Friday. The Gators will be looking to run their mark to 4-0 this Friday at Gator Alley as they host Robert Toombs.

Head coach Aaron Phillips is happy the Gators are 3-0, but doesn’t feel the team has played a full four quarters which he hopes will happen this week.

“Last Friday we jumped out early and scored on our first two drives,” Phillips said. “After that we just kind of sat back and just kind of coasted. I fear we get a little complacent after wining 14 of our last 15 games. Sometimes when you win a lot you forget how you got to the success you are having. You have to start stringing great practices together and playing four full quarters instead of one or two. Right now we have been able to win without playing our best, but we have some really good teams coming up soon where that won’t be the case.”

Despite being 3-0 Phillps is concerned about the current commitment level of the Gator players.

“I know we are capable, but are we willing is a question I ask,” Phillips said. “Right now, we don’t always seem willing to do the little things we need to in order to be great. We had to have a little come to Jesus meeting with our entire team about what are goals are and what we want to accomplish. The coaches are able to lead them to water, but we can’t make them drink.”

Friday the Gators host the Robert Toombs Crusaders who come in with a record of 2-1. RTCA has impressive wins over Pinewood and Thomas Jefferson and their lone loss is to Edmund Burke. They have scored 40 points per game and have a solid rushing attack led by Justin Powell who is averaging over 160 yards per game.

“They aren’t very complex on offense,” Phillips said. They are going to line up and give it to Powell and try and use their guys up front to establish the running game. He is a good back who is about 185-pounds and runs well so we are going to have to wrap up and be sound on defense. I think one thing we have been consistent with is stopping the run. We held Augusta Christian to 51 total yards rushing and they had two good backs. We will need that same kind of effort Friday.”

Bulloch Academy and Robert Toombs are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday at Gator Alley.