Gators hit road with 4-0 record

This week the Gators hit the road to Milledgeville for a matchup with John Milledge.

The Gators piled up over 300 yards rushing once again against RTCA. Head coach Aaron Phillips continues to be pleased with the work of the offensive line and his backfield and knows they will need to continue to improve with some tough teams on the horizon.

“We like what we are doing but we just need to make sure we are consistent,” Phillips said. “Our three running backs and our quarterback are all running the ball hard and making big plays. Sam brings an added dimension at quarterback as he can take it to the house if he gets a little daylight.”

The tough part of the schedule begins Friday as Bulloch Academy travels to John Milledge. The Trojans are 1-3 on the season but are always a tough program to deal with. John Milledge won 62 consecutive games, and four straight state championships before finally losing in the GIAA state championship game last year.

“We have preached to our kids all week do not be fooled by someone’s record,” Phillips said. “When you win 62-straight games and four-straight titles you know what you are doing. Those kids are well-coached and chomping at the bit to win a game, especially at home. We need to be prepared for a battle.”

The Trojans have been outscored by an average of 35-22. The biggest question mark going into the game is the health of Trojan quarterback Colt McMichael. A dual-threat, McMichael threw for 134 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 63 yards in the Trojans' 39-19 victory over Augusta Christian, but was injured against Tiftarea and missed the Athens Academy game last week as they fell 47-14. They are led by running back Cole Vining who is averaging over 100 yards rushing per game.

“If their quarterback is out there, he is a difference maker,” Phillips said. “We are preparing to play him and he is a 6-3 kid who can run and throw the ball well. He can sling it as good as anyone we will see all year. They have a big line up front and a couple of good running backs and they line up in multiple formations. Defensively Justin Mills, their defensive coordinator has been there for 15 years and will have them in the right places and they are very sound with tackling.”

Bulloch Academy will be at Milledgeville to take on the Trojans for a 7:30 start Friday.