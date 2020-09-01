Gators cruise to win over Calvary Day

The Bulloch Academy softball team is starting region play Thursday, but Monday was its first home game of the season. The Gators have had rain outs, and it looked as though they were in for another Monday, but the sky finally cleared and Bulloch Academy was able to pull off a 12-0 victory over Calvary Day.







The Gators got some timely hitting, took advantage of Calvary miscues and played solid defense in winning their third game of the season.





“It was exciting to finally get a chance to play before our home crowd,” said Gator coach Nikki Perkins. “The big thing is we have some confidence going into region play this week. We did a lot of good things on offense and defense today.”





Bulloch Academy started the scoring in the first inning. Tanner Kaiser singled to left, stole second and then came in to score on a double to left by Leah Williford. A pair of wild pitches accounted for the next two runs as the Gators took a 3-0 lead.





Williford added the next run with a single to left which brought home Sophie Strikland for a 4-0 lead. Jordan Taulbee made it 5-0 with an RBI on a fielder's choice.





The big hit of the game came in the third as Allie Beth Pressley came through with a bases-loaded triple to left, putting the Gators up 8-0. They’d tack on a few more runs on some Calvary walks and errors, and then Strickland ended the game in the fourth with an RBI double to left for a 12-0 victory.





The Gators tied Calvary earlier this month in Savannah, so a 12-0 victory, with the Gators a bit shorthanded was a good sign.





“We adjusted to their pitching a lot better today then we did at their places,” Perkins said. “We were able to get some younger kids some playing experience, and that is always a good thing as you never know when you will need them to come through at some point in the season.”





Monday’s game was the first of three that the Gators will play this week. Bulloch Academy opens region play at First Presbyterian in Hinesville on Tuesday, and then will host Pinewood for senior day Thursday at 4:00.





“We thought it was important to make sure our seniors had a day, just in case for some reason the season comes to a close,” Perkins said. “We’d rather do it now and make sure they get it in, instead of waiting and then have something come up.”





The Gators are now 3-1-1 on the season, and will travel to new region member First Presbyterian Tuesday for a 4:00 start.