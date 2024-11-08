Gators begin playoff run at home against St. Anne-Pacelli

The Bulloch Academy Gators wrapped up a perfect regular season two weeks ago with a 48-7 win over Pinewood to end the year at 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in GIAA. This week the Gators open the postseason as they host St. Anne-Pacelli Friday at Gator Alley.

The Gators have pretty much dismantled their competition this year as they are outscoring their opponents by an average margin of 36-7. The Gators had last Friday off, but had a tough week of practice to keep them in game mode according to head coach Aaron Phillips.

“Since the Frederica game we have tried to make sure to move up the intensity at practice,” Phillips said. “We had an idea it would be Pacelli so we started doing a little basic install preparing for them last week and then this week we have really been getting ready for them.”

Despite Pacelli, which is in Columbus, being 5-5 on the season the Gators are expecting a battle Friday night. The Vikings played a tough schedule which included beating the current No. 1 ranked team in GIAA in First Presbyterian Day 18-6.

The Vikings are led by running back Jason Nelson who has 757 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games. Quarterback John Thompson has thrown for 506 yards and six touchdowns and has rushed for 149 yards and two scores.

“They will be the best team we have played so far,” Phillips said. “Their head coach Dwight Jones has a state title under his belt and about 40 years of coaching experience. They have some pretty good size up front. They have a lot of skill guys who can break a long run at any time. They rotate a lot of guys in and are a little banged up so we aren’t sure who we will see, but we have to prepare to lock up and limit the big plays. I am confident in our offense to be able to move the ball, but we have to limit penalties and turnovers.”

Bulloch Academy and Pacelli are scheduled for a 7:30 start to open the GIAA state tournament Friday at Gator Alley.