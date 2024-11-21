First Presbyterian looks for 2nd consecutive Class 4-A title

In his first year as head coach of First Presbyterian Day School, Brett Collier led the 2023 Vikings to the school’s first state championship since 1985. But Collier knew when practice started in the summer, the 2024 team would need to create its own path for a chance at another title.

“It's a whole new year and I like to think the way we do things as a program carries over, but that doesn't guarantee any wins or losses or advancing in the playoffs,” he said. “What's last year is last year, and last year doesn't carry over to this year in terms of what counts now.”

Saturday night, Collier and the 11-1 2024 Vikings will have an opportunity to win a second consecutive GIAA Class AAAA state title when they face undefeated, 11-0, Bulloch Academy in Paulson Stadium.

“I’m really proud of our kids in doing what they needed to do to get to the championship game,” he said.

And Collier is not surprised about the opponent he will face.

“As the season progressed, I really thought Bulloch Academy was definitely one of the teams that could be there at the end. So, seeing them in the final game doesn't surprise me. Coach (Aaron) Phillips and his staff have done a great job all season.”

To get to the championship game, First Presbyterian dominated Bethlehem Christian Academy, 34-0, last Friday on its home field of Georga S. Johnson Memorial Stadium in Macon.

Bethlehem came in undefeated, but the Vikings jumped on top 14-0 with two huge special teams plays.

“We returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown,” Collier said. “Then after their first offensive series, we blocked the punt for touchdown. And so, we were up 14-0 before we ever ran an offensive play.”

Collier said his defense controlled the game after the quick lead, never giving Bethlehem any momentum to start a comeback.

Saturday night, First Presbyterian will be led as they have been all 2024 by junior quarterback Major Simmons. For the season, Simmons has accounted for 33 touchdowns – 20 passing and 13 rushing – to go with 745 yards rushing and 1,536 yards passing at a 70% completion rate.

“When he was a sophomore last year, Major played some, but not a lot. And so, I was really unsure about how well he would run the offense,” Collier said. “But he's done nothing but impress me. He's a great leader. He's a tough kid. He's a competitor. You know, he's really been the spark behind our offense. And when Major plays well, we're playing well as team.”

Running back Brady McHugh is the team’s second leading rusher with 606 yards and three touchdowns. Ben McElreath is the leading receiver with 49 catches for 852 yards and eight touchdowns.

Collier said the offensive line has been a key to their success all season. The line is anchored by three seniors – Carson Smith, Wyatt Thomley and Kip Cawley – who also were elected team captains, along with McElreath.

“Those are four seniors that were voted team captain by their teammates, which is a big honor at our school,” Collier said. “It means a lot and they have provided great leadership on our team.”

On defense, Collier said the Vikings play a three-man front, with a fourth defender attacking, as well. He said inside linebackers Cawley and Brady Lincoln, who is the team’s leading tackler, are key to the defense.

“Those guys pride themselves on playing hard and tough and physical,” Collier said. “We try to just play good sound, fundamental defense.”

Collier said his defense will be tested by Bulloch Academy’s offense like no other teams they faced in 2024.

“They're a traditional triple-option team and that means for us is we have to be disciplined and play really fast,” he said. “We have to make sure we're reading our keys and be in the right spots. They challenge you on every play. Also, (BA’s) offense does a good job of having answers for what you're doing. So, if you're doing this on defense, they're going to switch up to do something different.”

Collier also is impressed with the Gators’ defense.

“They are aggressive and play really fast,” he said. “They're big up front and so this is going to be a challenge.

“But it's supposed to be a challenge in the championship game. As a coach, when you turn on the film, you expect your opponent to be really good and Bulloch is really good. We're not surprised by that.”

The teams have five common opponents, including the two teams Bulloch Academy defeated in the state playoffs. The Gators defeated St. Anne-Pacelli, 37-0, in the quarterfinals and Brookstone, 20-14, in last Friday’s semifinal.

Pacelli gave First Presbyterian its only loss of the season, 18-6, back on Aug. 30, in the third game of the season.

“Pacelli did a great job at shutting us down,” Collier said. “We just did not play well and they did. It showed our kids that if you don’t play well, you can be beat by anyone. I do think we were still searching a little bit, particularly on offense, about who we were and what we were doing. But, bottom line, we got beat by team who played better than we did on that night.”

The next week, First Presbyterian won a hard-fought contest against Brookstone, 6-3.

Now, the 2024 season for First Presbyterian and Bulloch Academy comes down to 48 minutes inside Paulson Stadium.

“We've never been to Paulson as a team, so it'll be a new environment. But they've got a great setup, a great stadium. I know we'll be in a great locker room.

“This time of year, playing in this game, it would be exciting if we were playing in the parking lot, you know? It doesn't matter where you play it. It's just the fact that you get to play for a title, but adding on top of that a great venue like Paulson Stadium. It's gonna be a great environment for football – Saturday night, eight o'clock kickoff.”





First Presbyterian Day School Vikings (10-1)

Aug. 16 ECLA W 10-0

Aug. 23 Marion Co. W 49-21

Aug. 30 St. Anne-Pacelli L 18-6

Sept. 6 Brookstone W 6-3

Sept. 13 Pinewood Chr. W 47-0

Sept. 20 Westfield W 28-23

Sept. 28 Mount de Sales W 45-3

Oct. 4 Stratford Acad. W 28-14

Oct. 11 John Milledge W 49-21

Oct. 25 Tattnall Square W 27-20

Nov. 8 Strong Rock W 28-13

Nov. 15 Bethlehem Chr. W 34-0