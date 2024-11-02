Effingham holds off Statesboro, 28-6

The Statesboro Blue Devils (4-5, 3-4) squandered three chances in the Effingham red-zone, including two turnovers from that proved costly, as the Blue Devils playoff chances took a serious hit with a 28-6 loss at Effingham County Friday night.

“I am proud of our guys for battling but we just couldn’t finish drives,” said coach Matt Dobson. “We have been really good in the red-zone, but we just struggled tonight. Two turnovers when we got close really hurt us. There’s a couple calls I wish I could have back. We fought till the end but just couldn’t get it done tonight.”

With no score in the second quarter, the Blue Devils got to the Effingham 16-yard line. The drive stalled and Mason Sellers came up short on a 33-yard field goal attempt. On their next possession, Statesboro drove down to the one-yard line, but fumbled and Effingham recovered.

“I think that fumble really hurt our momentum," Dobson said. "If we could have scored there and put a little pressure on them, that could have changed things."

The Rebels got on the board, as quarterback Tucker Perkins hit Lamar Roberts in stride for a 59-yard touchdown as they took a 7-0 lead. Statesboro was able to come back and score on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Beckham Jarrard to Keon Childers. The extra point was blocked, leaving the score 7-6.

Statesboro was penalized for an unsportsmanlike penalty after the touchdown and Effingham ended up getting the ball in Statesboro territory following the kickoff with less than a minute to play in the half. It didn’t take them long to score as Perkins and Roberts hooked up again on a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Rebels a 14-6 lead into halftime.

Statesboro marched down field on the opening possession of the second half as they got down to the Effingham 30-yard line, but failed on a fourth down and two call. Statesboro had been seven for seven on fourth down the past two games.

Effingham then reeled off a 43-yard run by J’mere Doe-Davis. They’d cash in three plays later as Perkins hit a wide-open Jaques King for a 10-yard touchdown and a 21-6 lead.

Statesboro moved down the field on their next possession, getting down to the Effingham 12-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Jarrard tried to find Rashad Chavers but was pressured and underthrew him as Ryan Wells came up with an interception,

Effingham added a Doe-Davis two-yard touchdown for the final points of the game. Statesboro did not punt the entire game until their final possession with just over two minutes to play in the game.

Statesboro was led by Jarrard who threw for 208 yards and one touchdown. Chop Heath added 82-yards rushing on 25 carries. Perkins led Effingham with 127 yards passing and three touchdowns. Doe-Davis rushed for 219 yards and one score.

Statesboro still has a small chance at making the post-season, but would need to beat Lakeside next week and get some help from a couple of teams. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 at Womack Field.