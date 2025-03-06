Eagles take flight for spring practices

The last time Georgia Southern quarterback J.C. French took the field is a game many players would probably just as soon put behind them. A frustrating 31-26 loss to Sam Houston in the New Orleans Bowl saw French throw for a season-high four interceptions.

French was named the Eagles starting quarterback last season in part because of his ability to not turn the ball over. Up until the Bowl game he had thrown for 16 touchdowns and only seven interceptions, so the post season performance wasn’t exactly indicative of the entire season. Rather than let the New Orleans Bowl define him, French has instead used it for motivation as he enters spring football as the Eagles starting quarterback.

“Obviously that last game left a bad taste in my mouth,” French said. “Since then I have really tried grinding every day to get better and to never let that happen again. It drives me every day and I am really excited to see what we can do this season.”

As the Eagles start spring practice this week one area coach Clay Helton has seen the most improvement in French’s game is actually off the field.

“I think J.C. kind of had blinders on last year,” Helton said. “He was just so focused on what he had to do in being his first year as the starter there were some things that it takes time to grow into. What I have seen from him this year is more from a leadership standpoint and being vocal with guys. In drills he is pointing out where players should be and directing things a lot more. You also just see that confidence and poise he has.”

French admits last year was more of a feeling out process and that he has definitely worked on becoming more of a leader and vocal on and off the field.

“Coming into my second year as a starter it just gives me that confidence to go out there and help lead my team,” French said. “I feel like last year I was focused on what I had to do, but this year I am able to push my teammates and the new guys and be someone they can turn to. Quarterback is also like 90 percent mental so I am trying to hammer that down right now.”

French threw for 2,831 and 17 touchdowns in 2024 and becomes the first starting quarterback under Helton at Georgia Southern to return for the next season. The Eagles lost some productivity at receiver in Derwin Burgess Jr. and L.V. Bunkley Shelton as well as tight ends Tyler Fromm and Beau Johnson.

French does return receivers Josh Dallas and Dalen Cobb as well as some talented newcomers like Dylan Gary (6-5), Cam Brown (6-3) and Brian Green (6-1). As well as tight ends River Helms (6-4) and Ahmon Green (6-2).

“What I see with the new guys is we have a lot of size,” French said. “We’ve got Dylan, Cam, B.G. and the two tight ends and I am really excited for them. They should help us get the ball pushed down the field and find some mismatches.”

The biggest area French sees for improvement this year on offense is increasing the tempo.

“We want to be a fast-paced offense more than anything,” French said. “I don’t think we really did that as well as we could last season. I think the size we now have on the outside gives us an even better chance of pushing the ball down field and that should really help us with that this season.”

The Eagles continue spring practice throughout the month of March and will conclude with the spring game April 5 at 1:30 p.m.